2650 Front St 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Floor in Bankers Hill with Gorgeous Views - Property Id: 265931



MOVE IN SPECIAL! 2 WEEKS FREE!



Top Floor Northwest Corner location in Bankers Hill with gorgeous views of San Diego Bay, the Pacific Ocean and an enchanting canyon. Features include dual pane windows, wet bar in the living room, gas fireplace, separate storage room and an outdoor veranda with idyllic treetop views of Maple Canyon. The open kitchen floor plan sports traditional style cabinets with soft-closing drawers, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine rack and an eat-in bar. Available NOW seller is out of state and can't move in right away.. So this is a chance to live in the most beautiful setting in San Diego far from the the airplane noise.. Yet close enough to walk to Little Italy, Hillcrest and world class Balboa Park from the centrally located Maple front Condominiums which features a rooftop deck for both small-scale and large-scale entertaining. 1 year lease , or 6 months negotiable



Please text or call Joe to see NOW

$100 Giftcard upon lease signing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265931

Property Id 265931



(RLNE5722500)