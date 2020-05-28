2632 B Street

Amenities
Craftsman Duplex 2 bed 1 bath in Golden Hill! - Love living in a historic craftsman home in the heart of Golden Hill! This is a duplex, 2 bed 1 bath approximately 1250 sqft. The home features hardwood floors, classic cherry-wood built ins, beautiful french doors, cove ceilings, and modern lighting. The kitchen is equipped with chic stainless steel appliances. Rooms feature walk-in closets and new heaters. The bathrooms host vintage tile and claw foot tubs. You also have built in window benches and a fireplace in the living room. The unit has it's own laundry facilities and a nice patio.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 ext 2 for a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5533262)