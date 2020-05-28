All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2632 B Street

2632 B Street · No Longer Available
Location

2632 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Craftsman Duplex 2 bed 1 bath in Golden Hill! - Love living in a historic craftsman home in the heart of Golden Hill! This is a duplex, 2 bed 1 bath approximately 1250 sqft. The home features hardwood floors, classic cherry-wood built ins, beautiful french doors, cove ceilings, and modern lighting. The kitchen is equipped with chic stainless steel appliances. Rooms feature walk-in closets and new heaters. The bathrooms host vintage tile and claw foot tubs. You also have built in window benches and a fireplace in the living room. The unit has it's own laundry facilities and a nice patio.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Visit www.weleaseusa.com or call 619-866-3400 ext 2 for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5533262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 B Street have any available units?
2632 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 B Street have?
Some of 2632 B Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
2632 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 2632 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2632 B Street offer parking?
No, 2632 B Street does not offer parking.
Does 2632 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 B Street have a pool?
No, 2632 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 2632 B Street have accessible units?
No, 2632 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
