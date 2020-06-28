All apartments in San Diego
2547 Aperture Cir
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

2547 Aperture Cir

2547 Aperture Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2547 Aperture Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Modern & Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mission Valley - Gorgeous Town Home - Largest Floor Plan in this sought after Frame and Focus Community! Built New in 2014, this End Unit features:

- Open Floor Plan.
- 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1,985 Square Feet.
- Large Outdoor Patio.
- Two Car Attached Garage.
- Beautiful Wood Laminate flooring throughout.
- Granite Counter Tops.
- Stainless Steel Appliances.
- Third Story has an Open Loft (can be used as an extra Bedroom, Office, Gym, Yoga Room or TV room).
- Nest Thermostats throughout the House.
- Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Master Bath w/ dual sinks and Walk in Closet.

Must See will go very fast! Amenities include Pool and Jacuzzi and can include for small extra price more Resort Like Amenities (Fitness Center, Two Large Pools, Game Room, Kitchen, Modern and New Work Spaces).

This great Community offers Urban living with the unique benefits of large parks (including dog parks), great for runs and hikes, picnics on the weekend, and community organized events. It is minutes away from most of San Diegos freeways, minutes from Downtown, the Airport, Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Beach, and more!

(RLNE5154071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2547 Aperture Cir have any available units?
2547 Aperture Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2547 Aperture Cir have?
Some of 2547 Aperture Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2547 Aperture Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2547 Aperture Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2547 Aperture Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2547 Aperture Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2547 Aperture Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2547 Aperture Cir offers parking.
Does 2547 Aperture Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2547 Aperture Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2547 Aperture Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2547 Aperture Cir has a pool.
Does 2547 Aperture Cir have accessible units?
No, 2547 Aperture Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2547 Aperture Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2547 Aperture Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
