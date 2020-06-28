2547 Aperture Cir

Amenities

Modern & Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome in Mission Valley - Gorgeous Town Home - Largest Floor Plan in this sought after Frame and Focus Community! Built New in 2014, this End Unit features:



- Open Floor Plan.

- 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1,985 Square Feet.

- Large Outdoor Patio.

- Two Car Attached Garage.

- Beautiful Wood Laminate flooring throughout.

- Granite Counter Tops.

- Stainless Steel Appliances.

- Third Story has an Open Loft (can be used as an extra Bedroom, Office, Gym, Yoga Room or TV room).

- Nest Thermostats throughout the House.

- Spacious Master Bedroom with Large Master Bath w/ dual sinks and Walk in Closet.



Must See will go very fast! Amenities include Pool and Jacuzzi and can include for small extra price more Resort Like Amenities (Fitness Center, Two Large Pools, Game Room, Kitchen, Modern and New Work Spaces).



This great Community offers Urban living with the unique benefits of large parks (including dog parks), great for runs and hikes, picnics on the weekend, and community organized events. It is minutes away from most of San Diegos freeways, minutes from Downtown, the Airport, Fashion Valley Mall, Mission Beach, and more!



(RLNE5154071)