Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2533 Ulric St

2533 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Location

2533 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Available 05/29/20 2 BED 1 BATH W/ PRIVATE YARD! - Property Id: 281947

Our beautiful, spacious townhouse include granite kitchen counter tops, mocha wood cabinets and wood flooring throughout the living room, hallways, kitchen and bedrooms, carpet on staircase. Stove, refrigerator and heater are included to fulfill your daily needs! 2 parking spaces included along with water, trash and sewer!! Unit has a outdoor gated private backyard for those perfect summer BBQ's! Laundry onsite. $1,000.00 deposit.This unit features a full sized kitchen, 2 parking spaces, elementary, middle and high school at walking distance

Features include:

- Spacious open floor plan
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout living area, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
- Onsite Parking
- Laundry Onsite
- Onsite Manager
- Refrigerator and Stove included
- Water, Trash and Sewer covered in rental rate
- Conveniently located near USD and Fashion Valley Mall
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281947
Property Id 281947

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2533 Ulric St have any available units?
2533 Ulric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Ulric St have?
Some of 2533 Ulric St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Ulric St currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Ulric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Ulric St pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Ulric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2533 Ulric St offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Ulric St offers parking.
Does 2533 Ulric St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Ulric St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Ulric St have a pool?
No, 2533 Ulric St does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Ulric St have accessible units?
No, 2533 Ulric St does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Ulric St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Ulric St has units with dishwashers.

