San Diego, CA
2520 Polk Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

2520 Polk Avenue

2520 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Craftsman in North Park - Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom house with 1 full bath. Enjoy this newer kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Fireplace and ceiling fan in living room, fresh paint, charming, craftsman style baseboard and door trim. Large private patio and plenty of parking. Walk a few blocks to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, & shopping... Get your groceries and other goodies at the North Park Farmer's Market every Thursday.

W/D hook ups
Off street parking in driveway.
Small pet negotiable, 30 lbs max (+$500 increased deposit)
1 year lease required.
Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE2569128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

