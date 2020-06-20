2520 Polk Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Craftsman in North Park - Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom house with 1 full bath. Enjoy this newer kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Fireplace and ceiling fan in living room, fresh paint, charming, craftsman style baseboard and door trim. Large private patio and plenty of parking. Walk a few blocks to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, & shopping... Get your groceries and other goodies at the North Park Farmer's Market every Thursday.



W/D hook ups

Off street parking in driveway.

Small pet negotiable, 30 lbs max (+$500 increased deposit)

1 year lease required.

Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE2569128)