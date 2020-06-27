All apartments in San Diego
2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212

2510 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 1B/1BA Bay Park Condo w/ Washer/Dryer & Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Bay Park featuring 864 SF of living space over one level. This corner unit condo is located on the second level and opens up to the spacious living room. The living room emphasizes beautiful wood-like flooring, hallway closet space for storage space, and a large sliding glass door with a private balcony. The balcony overlooks the stunning scenery of the community and pool. The newly updated kitchen has brand new countertops, refinished cabinets, ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances (fridg, stove/oven, dishwasher). The large bedroom has brand new carpet, ceiling radiant heat, and access to the bathroom. The bathroom has dual access from the living room and the hallway. The bathroom also has beautiful custom tile in the shower/tub combo, and updated vanity. The full washer and dryer are located in a laundry room hallway room/closet. The condo comes with 1 carport parking space located on the ground level, below the unit.

The secured and gated community features a swimming pool, spa/jacuzzi, and is close to San Diego Mission Bay. The well-maintained complex is just a quick drive or walk to Fiesta Island, De Anza cove Park, popular beaches, and entertainment! Very quick access to I-5 and other major freeways.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1825
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz2BqOty8yw
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park, Clairemont
- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, laminate
- PARKING: 1 assigned carport space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony only
- YEAR BUILT: 1974

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for $100 HOA move in and move out fees
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4175346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have any available units?
2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have?
Some of 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 offers parking.
Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 has a pool.
Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have accessible units?
No, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212 has units with dishwashers.
