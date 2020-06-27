2510 Clairemont Dr Unit 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 1B/1BA Bay Park Condo w/ Washer/Dryer & Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 1B/1BA available for lease in Bay Park featuring 864 SF of living space over one level. This corner unit condo is located on the second level and opens up to the spacious living room. The living room emphasizes beautiful wood-like flooring, hallway closet space for storage space, and a large sliding glass door with a private balcony. The balcony overlooks the stunning scenery of the community and pool. The newly updated kitchen has brand new countertops, refinished cabinets, ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances (fridg, stove/oven, dishwasher). The large bedroom has brand new carpet, ceiling radiant heat, and access to the bathroom. The bathroom has dual access from the living room and the hallway. The bathroom also has beautiful custom tile in the shower/tub combo, and updated vanity. The full washer and dryer are located in a laundry room hallway room/closet. The condo comes with 1 carport parking space located on the ground level, below the unit.



The secured and gated community features a swimming pool, spa/jacuzzi, and is close to San Diego Mission Bay. The well-maintained complex is just a quick drive or walk to Fiesta Island, De Anza cove Park, popular beaches, and entertainment! Very quick access to I-5 and other major freeways.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1825

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hz2BqOty8yw

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Bay Park, Clairemont

- FLOORING: Tile, carpet, laminate

- PARKING: 1 assigned carport space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony only

- YEAR BUILT: 1974



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for $100 HOA move in and move out fees

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



