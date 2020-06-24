All apartments in San Diego
2315 Dwight St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2315 Dwight St

2315 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
tennis court
Beautiful Craftsman North Park Home! - This updated North Park craftsman features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout. The open and bright living room features custom built in display and entertainment center which includes a large flat screen TV. The kitchen is beautifully updated with custom cabinets, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, a breakfast nook with bench seating, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The bathroom has also been completed remodeled and features a bath/shower and plenty of storage.

French doors open up to the enclosed backyard with treehouse, outdoor shower, fruit trees, large grass area, and patio area perfect for entertaining guests. Great location in North Park. Only blocks from Morley Field, Balboa Park, tennis courts, and dog park.

Off-street parking spaces in driveway.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Gardener Included.
Term: 12 Month Lease.
Ready for immediate move-in
Renter's insurance required.
Pets considered upon approval with additional deposit.

(RLNE5612154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Dwight St have any available units?
2315 Dwight St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Dwight St have?
Some of 2315 Dwight St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Dwight St currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Dwight St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Dwight St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 Dwight St is pet friendly.
Does 2315 Dwight St offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Dwight St offers parking.
Does 2315 Dwight St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 Dwight St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Dwight St have a pool?
No, 2315 Dwight St does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Dwight St have accessible units?
No, 2315 Dwight St does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Dwight St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Dwight St has units with dishwashers.
