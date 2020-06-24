2315 Dwight St

Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman North Park Home! - This updated North Park craftsman features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Original hardwood floors throughout. The open and bright living room features custom built in display and entertainment center which includes a large flat screen TV. The kitchen is beautifully updated with custom cabinets, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, a breakfast nook with bench seating, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The bathroom has also been completed remodeled and features a bath/shower and plenty of storage.



French doors open up to the enclosed backyard with treehouse, outdoor shower, fruit trees, large grass area, and patio area perfect for entertaining guests. Great location in North Park. Only blocks from Morley Field, Balboa Park, tennis courts, and dog park.



Off-street parking spaces in driveway.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Gardener Included.

Term: 12 Month Lease.

Ready for immediate move-in

Renter's insurance required.

Pets considered upon approval with additional deposit.



