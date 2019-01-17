2315 Comstock Street

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** One Bedroom Unit Available in Linda Vista! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** This one bedroom, one bathroom unit features an open floor plan. Small fenced in front yard with patio. Laminate floors through the living room and hallway. Carpeted bedroom with natural lighting. Kitchen features breakfast bar and opens into the living/ dining area. Unit will come equipped with stack-able washer/ dryer for tenant convenience.



