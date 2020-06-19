All apartments in San Diego
229 50th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

229 50th Street

229 50th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1909391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT 18 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways (805, 94, 54, 5, 15). To reach the unit, you have to go up three flights of stairs up, please make sure this is ok.Appealing floor plan with 3bed/ 2bath. The best part about this condo is that, its a top corner unit. The condo has tile flooring in kitchen and wood type in living room and carpet in bedrooms. The unit has newer style white double pane windows, so it keeps the noise out. Community Amenities: bar-b-que area, completely gated community, laundry facility on site and kids play zone.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6/22/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 50th Street have any available units?
229 50th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 229 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 229 50th Street offer parking?
No, 229 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 50th Street have a pool?
No, 229 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 229 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
