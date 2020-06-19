229 50th Street

Amenities

This condo is conveniently located near shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and easy access to freeways (805, 94, 54, 5, 15). To reach the unit, you have to go up three flights of stairs up, please make sure this is ok.Appealing floor plan with 3bed/ 2bath. The best part about this condo is that, its a top corner unit. The condo has tile flooring in kitchen and wood type in living room and carpet in bedrooms. The unit has newer style white double pane windows, so it keeps the noise out. Community Amenities: bar-b-que area, completely gated community, laundry facility on site and kids play zone.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 6/22/20

