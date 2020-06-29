2240 Morley Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Diego. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and washer/dryer hookups. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 8th 2020. $2,350/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please contact Esperanza Salcido at 858-565-6400 ext 2 to learn more. If you would like to apply for this unit please apply at www.mcproperties.us. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.