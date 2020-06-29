All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:10 AM

2240 Morley Street

2240 Morley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2240 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in San Diego. Amenities included: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and washer/dryer hookups. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 8th 2020. $2,350/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please contact Esperanza Salcido at 858-565-6400 ext 2 to learn more. If you would like to apply for this unit please apply at www.mcproperties.us. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Morley Street have any available units?
2240 Morley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Morley Street have?
Some of 2240 Morley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Morley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Morley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Morley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Morley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Morley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2240 Morley Street offers parking.
Does 2240 Morley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Morley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Morley Street have a pool?
No, 2240 Morley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2240 Morley Street have accessible units?
No, 2240 Morley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Morley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 Morley Street does not have units with dishwashers.

