2227 Congress Street

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage sits above the neighbors in the heart of Old Town. A great central location in San Diego with easy access to major freeways, downtown, beaches, Mission Valley, etc. You can even see Sea World from the living room window!



Recently renovated, this detached cottage has wood floors throughout, newer paint, new windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized covered patio is all yours to enjoy summer evenings or your morning coffee. Stackable washer/dryer in the unit so there's no more trips to the laundromat. Off street parking.