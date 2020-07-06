All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:23 PM

2227 Congress Street

2227 Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom 1 bath cottage sits above the neighbors in the heart of Old Town. A great central location in San Diego with easy access to major freeways, downtown, beaches, Mission Valley, etc. You can even see Sea World from the living room window!

Recently renovated, this detached cottage has wood floors throughout, newer paint, new windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized covered patio is all yours to enjoy summer evenings or your morning coffee. Stackable washer/dryer in the unit so there's no more trips to the laundromat. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Congress Street have any available units?
2227 Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Congress Street have?
Some of 2227 Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2227 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 2227 Congress Street offers parking.
Does 2227 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 2227 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 2227 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Congress Street does not have units with dishwashers.

