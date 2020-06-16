All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

2139 Torrey Pines Road

2139 Torrey Pines Road · (858) 414-5478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2139 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3084 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Gateway House is a large, 3,084 square foot, six bedroom, four bath home with a spacious layout to accommodate a large family, while maintaining privacy. Located at "The Gateway to La Jolla" (corner of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive) with very quick access to Hwy's 5 & 52. Air conditioning, ten beds, two dining tables to seat 16, large 22' x 17' living room with four leather sofas, studio with separate entrance, Cal King and bathroom. Walk to La Jolla Shores Beach from our pedestrian overpass

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have any available units?
2139 Torrey Pines Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have?
Some of 2139 Torrey Pines Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Torrey Pines Road currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Torrey Pines Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Torrey Pines Road pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Torrey Pines Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road offer parking?
No, 2139 Torrey Pines Road does not offer parking.
Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Torrey Pines Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have a pool?
No, 2139 Torrey Pines Road does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have accessible units?
No, 2139 Torrey Pines Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Torrey Pines Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 Torrey Pines Road has units with dishwashers.
