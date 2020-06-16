2139 Torrey Pines Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Gateway House is a large, 3,084 square foot, six bedroom, four bath home with a spacious layout to accommodate a large family, while maintaining privacy. Located at "The Gateway to La Jolla" (corner of Torrey Pines Road and La Jolla Shores Drive) with very quick access to Hwy's 5 & 52. Air conditioning, ten beds, two dining tables to seat 16, large 22' x 17' living room with four leather sofas, studio with separate entrance, Cal King and bathroom. Walk to La Jolla Shores Beach from our pedestrian overpass