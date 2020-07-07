2035 Laurinda Place

Amenities

Chollas Creek, 2035 Laurinda Pl, Dual Pane Windows, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener. - Charming single level home conveniently located near community parks and access to the 805 fwy. Dual pane windows. Living room has a sola tube skylight and a wall mounted flatscreen TV (TV is as-is). Eat in kitchen. Bedroom #1 has direct access to the front yard. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored eardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Large covered patio has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Detached office has Faux wood floors. Large fenced rear yard has several fruit trees.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then contact me