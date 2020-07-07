All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2035 Laurinda Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2035 Laurinda Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 Laurinda Place

2035 Laurinda Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2035 Laurinda Pl, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Chollas Creek, 2035 Laurinda Pl, Dual Pane Windows, 2 Car Garage w/ Opener. - Charming single level home conveniently located near community parks and access to the 805 fwy. Dual pane windows. Living room has a sola tube skylight and a wall mounted flatscreen TV (TV is as-is). Eat in kitchen. Bedroom #1 has direct access to the front yard. Hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored eardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower. Large covered patio has a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Detached office has Faux wood floors. Large fenced rear yard has several fruit trees.
If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then contact me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Laurinda Place have any available units?
2035 Laurinda Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Laurinda Place have?
Some of 2035 Laurinda Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Laurinda Place currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Laurinda Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Laurinda Place pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Laurinda Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2035 Laurinda Place offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Laurinda Place offers parking.
Does 2035 Laurinda Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Laurinda Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Laurinda Place have a pool?
No, 2035 Laurinda Place does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Laurinda Place have accessible units?
No, 2035 Laurinda Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Laurinda Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Laurinda Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University