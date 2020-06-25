All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:28 AM

2027 Dairy Mart Rd

2027 Dairy Mart Road · No Longer Available
Location

2027 Dairy Mart Road, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
Dual Masters Condo - Property Id: 107233

Dual master bedrooms in lower level close to 5 fwy. Mirrored wardrobe closets, granite countertop in kitchen with breakfast bar, central AC and heat, stackable washer and dryer hook ups, tiles throughout, private courtyard with security bars, security screen door, community pool and playground, water, sewer and trash included, 1 assigned carport with storage and 1 assigned parking space. Showing starts April 1, 2019. Thanks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107233
Property Id 107233

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have any available units?
2027 Dairy Mart Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have?
Some of 2027 Dairy Mart Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Dairy Mart Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Dairy Mart Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Dairy Mart Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd offers parking.
Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd has a pool.
Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have accessible units?
No, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Dairy Mart Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Dairy Mart Rd has units with dishwashers.
