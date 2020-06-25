2027 Dairy Mart Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport courtyard parking playground pool

Dual master bedrooms in lower level close to 5 fwy. Mirrored wardrobe closets, granite countertop in kitchen with breakfast bar, central AC and heat, stackable washer and dryer hook ups, tiles throughout, private courtyard with security bars, security screen door, community pool and playground, water, sewer and trash included, 1 assigned carport with storage and 1 assigned parking space. Showing starts April 1, 2019. Thanks.

No Pets Allowed



