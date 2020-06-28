All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 202 Lewis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
202 Lewis St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

202 Lewis St

202 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Lewis Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Best Deal for a 4 bed 3 bath in Mission Hill / Hillcrest Area! - 4 bedroom 3 bath with great parking.
Best location!

Within reach of all great restaurants along University Ave
+ Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and South Park areas!
Offers great convenience of urban living
while enjoying the quietness of the countryside
To our North are the shopping districts of Mission Valley/Fashion Valley
To our South is Bankers Hill/Balboa Park
To our East is the college area
To our West is our water front area

Great floor plan with inviting foyer
Spacious living room dinning room is truly a rare find in the market
Great kitchen set up
Split plan offers great privacy
Low maintenance yards
On site parking behind and outside the gate
If additional parking needed, tenants can apply for Permit A parking
Washer, dryer, refrigerator included
Air Conditioning is ready for your summer nights
Tenants will only pay for water, gas and electric
Access Ramps and bathroom set ups are great for residents with special needs

Call today to check out this great house!
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688

**PLEASE CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Lewis St have any available units?
202 Lewis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Lewis St have?
Some of 202 Lewis St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Lewis St currently offering any rent specials?
202 Lewis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Lewis St pet-friendly?
No, 202 Lewis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 202 Lewis St offer parking?
Yes, 202 Lewis St offers parking.
Does 202 Lewis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Lewis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Lewis St have a pool?
No, 202 Lewis St does not have a pool.
Does 202 Lewis St have accessible units?
No, 202 Lewis St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Lewis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Lewis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University