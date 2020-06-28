202 Lewis St

Amenities
Best Deal for a 4 bed 3 bath in Mission Hill / Hillcrest Area! - 4 bedroom 3 bath with great parking.
Best location!
Within reach of all great restaurants along University Ave
+ Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and South Park areas!
Offers great convenience of urban living
while enjoying the quietness of the countryside
To our North are the shopping districts of Mission Valley/Fashion Valley
To our South is Bankers Hill/Balboa Park
To our East is the college area
To our West is our water front area
Great floor plan with inviting foyer
Spacious living room dinning room is truly a rare find in the market
Great kitchen set up
Split plan offers great privacy
Low maintenance yards
On site parking behind and outside the gate
If additional parking needed, tenants can apply for Permit A parking
Washer, dryer, refrigerator included
Air Conditioning is ready for your summer nights
Tenants will only pay for water, gas and electric
Access Ramps and bathroom set ups are great for residents with special needs
Call today to check out this great house!
Top Notch Realty Inc
858-715-0688
**PLEASE CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5101792)