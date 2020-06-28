202 Lewis St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Best Deal for a 4 bed 3 bath in Mission Hill / Hillcrest Area! - 4 bedroom 3 bath with great parking.

Best location!



Within reach of all great restaurants along University Ave

+ Hillcrest, Mission Hills, North Park and South Park areas!

Offers great convenience of urban living

while enjoying the quietness of the countryside

To our North are the shopping districts of Mission Valley/Fashion Valley

To our South is Bankers Hill/Balboa Park

To our East is the college area

To our West is our water front area



Great floor plan with inviting foyer

Spacious living room dinning room is truly a rare find in the market

Great kitchen set up

Split plan offers great privacy

Low maintenance yards

On site parking behind and outside the gate

If additional parking needed, tenants can apply for Permit A parking

Washer, dryer, refrigerator included

Air Conditioning is ready for your summer nights

Tenants will only pay for water, gas and electric

Access Ramps and bathroom set ups are great for residents with special needs



Call today to check out this great house!

Top Notch Realty Inc

858-715-0688



**PLEASE CONTACT THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION**



No Pets Allowed



