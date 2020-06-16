All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2018 Hornblend Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2018 Hornblend Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2018 Hornblend Street

2018 Hornblend Street · (619) 456-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2018 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Hornblend Street · Avail. Jul 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2018 Hornblend Street Available 07/01/20 $3,900 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath GORGEOUS-Bay view Town home - Enjoy Seaworld fireworks and spectacular bay views from your private roof top patio! This modern town home has dual master suites(walk in closets with full bathrooms) and an optional bedroom/office on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances and laundry room/pantry. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, sliding doors that open to the first floor balcony and plenty of room for entertaining. The first floor also has one of three full bathrooms.
Two car garage perfect for storing all of your toys! This home boasts plenty of storage.
The property includes solar panels to help with utilities, gas hookups on the roof patio, tank less water heater.
Washer, Dryer and Dish washer included. Roof top furniture included.

Walk to all the fun things that Pacific Beach has to offer!

Utilities Included: Trash
$3,900/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2018-hornblend-street

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4182055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Hornblend Street have any available units?
2018 Hornblend Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Hornblend Street have?
Some of 2018 Hornblend Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Hornblend Street currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Hornblend Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Hornblend Street pet-friendly?
No, 2018 Hornblend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2018 Hornblend Street offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Hornblend Street does offer parking.
Does 2018 Hornblend Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Hornblend Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Hornblend Street have a pool?
No, 2018 Hornblend Street does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Hornblend Street have accessible units?
No, 2018 Hornblend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Hornblend Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 Hornblend Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2018 Hornblend Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity