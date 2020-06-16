Amenities

2018 Hornblend Street Available 07/01/20 $3,900 - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath GORGEOUS-Bay view Town home - Enjoy Seaworld fireworks and spectacular bay views from your private roof top patio! This modern town home has dual master suites(walk in closets with full bathrooms) and an optional bedroom/office on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances and laundry room/pantry. Open floor plan with hardwood floors, sliding doors that open to the first floor balcony and plenty of room for entertaining. The first floor also has one of three full bathrooms.

Two car garage perfect for storing all of your toys! This home boasts plenty of storage.

The property includes solar panels to help with utilities, gas hookups on the roof patio, tank less water heater.

Washer, Dryer and Dish washer included. Roof top furniture included.



Walk to all the fun things that Pacific Beach has to offer!



Utilities Included: Trash

$3,900/month, 1 month security deposit



