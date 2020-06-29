All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1966 Yodel Lane

1966 Yodel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Yodel Lane, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1966 Yodel Lane Available 07/15/19 Quiet Neighborhood Minutes from Imperial Beach/Coronado! - Available 7/15/19!!

Fantastic 4 bed/ 2 bath just off Coronado Ave, minutes from Imperial Beach and Coronado Island. Close to schools, shopping, and plenty of good restaurants. This home is equipped with an area in the back yard for quality relaxation, and fun for all! Front yard undergoing upgrades, more pictures to come.

Amenities:

-Washer/Dryer included

-Owner pays trash

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in 7/15/2019!

- Rent $2,595/mo

- Security deposit: $2.595

- Tenants to pay for utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

(RLNE4997719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Yodel Lane have any available units?
1966 Yodel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Yodel Lane have?
Some of 1966 Yodel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Yodel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Yodel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Yodel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 Yodel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1966 Yodel Lane offer parking?
No, 1966 Yodel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1966 Yodel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1966 Yodel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Yodel Lane have a pool?
No, 1966 Yodel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Yodel Lane have accessible units?
No, 1966 Yodel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Yodel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Yodel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
