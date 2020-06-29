Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1966 Yodel Lane Available 07/15/19 Quiet Neighborhood Minutes from Imperial Beach/Coronado! - Available 7/15/19!!



Fantastic 4 bed/ 2 bath just off Coronado Ave, minutes from Imperial Beach and Coronado Island. Close to schools, shopping, and plenty of good restaurants. This home is equipped with an area in the back yard for quality relaxation, and fun for all! Front yard undergoing upgrades, more pictures to come.



Amenities:



-Washer/Dryer included



-Owner pays trash



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.



- Property available to move-in 7/15/2019!



- Rent $2,595/mo



- Security deposit: $2.595



- Tenants to pay for utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



(RLNE4997719)