1929 Columbia Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern Studio Style in Little Italy! Move in ready! - Luxury living in Little Italy, this one-bedroom studio style features soft polished concrete flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, energy efficient LED lighting, private laundry closet with washer & dryer and outdoor balcony. The Kitchen showcases polished quartz countertops and backsplashes, custom white cabinets with soft-close drawers, and under-cabinet lighting. Loft style bedroom with custom sliding door with privacy panel, built-in closets and shelving. Modern style bathroom with free-standing sink, contemporary fixtures and vanity and sliding barn-style door. Walk to Little Italys Farmers Market, Star of India or any restaurant in Little Italy. Close to freeway access, I-5 and 163. Parking is not included in rent.



(RLNE4561018)