1928 Tulip Street Available 04/12/19 Charming and Newly Remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath! Call today for an appointment to see this home! - This lovely home is located in the Fairmont Park neighborhood and is easily accessible to the 805, 15, and 94 freeways so you can get anywhere in San Diego!



This home is currently being remodeled with new plank - wood style flooring, brand new heating system, full interior paint and the bathroom is completed remodeled with modern finishes.



As you enter the home, you are greeted with a living room that hosts a fire place and windows to let the bright sun shine in. The entrance to the hall that leads to 3 quaint bedrooms with bright windows and the newly remodeled bathroom is located in the hallway so all bedrooms have easy access.



The kitchen entrance also leads off the living room. As you enter, you can't help but notice the bright white cabinetry and modern finishes. Appliances included are a gas stove, built in microwave and refrigerator and garbage disposal.



You are able to access a back yard that is perfect for entertaining and hosting barbeques!



Another fabulous feature for this home is the ample parking, not only is there a private driveway, but a large garage in the back.



We will begin showing this home April 1st, for move-in right away. If you are interested, please call to set up an appointment to show, this wonderful home will not last long!



* Utilities not included

* Washer / Dryer Included

* Small pets allowed, max weight 30lbs. Pet deposit and rent required.

* This property does not participate in Section 8

* Liability insurance required

* Tenant is responsible for landscape maintenance



(RLNE4786910)