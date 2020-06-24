All apartments in San Diego
1928 Tulip Street

Location

1928 Tulip Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1928 Tulip Street Available 04/12/19 Charming and Newly Remodeled 3 bed / 1 bath! Call today for an appointment to see this home! - This lovely home is located in the Fairmont Park neighborhood and is easily accessible to the 805, 15, and 94 freeways so you can get anywhere in San Diego!

This home is currently being remodeled with new plank - wood style flooring, brand new heating system, full interior paint and the bathroom is completed remodeled with modern finishes.

As you enter the home, you are greeted with a living room that hosts a fire place and windows to let the bright sun shine in. The entrance to the hall that leads to 3 quaint bedrooms with bright windows and the newly remodeled bathroom is located in the hallway so all bedrooms have easy access.

The kitchen entrance also leads off the living room. As you enter, you can't help but notice the bright white cabinetry and modern finishes. Appliances included are a gas stove, built in microwave and refrigerator and garbage disposal.

You are able to access a back yard that is perfect for entertaining and hosting barbeques!

Another fabulous feature for this home is the ample parking, not only is there a private driveway, but a large garage in the back.

We will begin showing this home April 1st, for move-in right away. If you are interested, please call to set up an appointment to show, this wonderful home will not last long!

* Utilities not included
* Washer / Dryer Included
* Small pets allowed, max weight 30lbs. Pet deposit and rent required.
* This property does not participate in Section 8
* Liability insurance required
* Tenant is responsible for landscape maintenance

(RLNE4786910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Tulip Street have any available units?
1928 Tulip Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Tulip Street have?
Some of 1928 Tulip Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Tulip Street currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Tulip Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Tulip Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Tulip Street is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Tulip Street offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Tulip Street offers parking.
Does 1928 Tulip Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Tulip Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Tulip Street have a pool?
No, 1928 Tulip Street does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Tulip Street have accessible units?
No, 1928 Tulip Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Tulip Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Tulip Street does not have units with dishwashers.
