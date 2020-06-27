All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1918 Columbia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1918 Columbia St
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:52 AM

1918 Columbia St

1918 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Chic 3 story, 2 bedroom loft in the heart of Little Italy! Literally steps away from all of the hip historic neighborhood's fabulous restaurants, coffee shops, and famous farmer's market.

This stunning condo is truly one of a kind with beautifully appointed modern furnishings and stunning upgrades. The three levels are light, bright, spacious, and recently renovated! The master suite is accessible from the main entrance and is flooded with natural light during the day. The master connects to a beautifully upgraded en suite master bath. The second level boasts 20-foot ceilings, a dining area, chefs’ kitchen, and two private balconies that look onto all the happenings of Little Italy below. The third level of this gorgeous condo is an open loft with a tranquil workspace, pull out couch, and private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Columbia St have any available units?
1918 Columbia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Columbia St have?
Some of 1918 Columbia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Columbia St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Columbia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Columbia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Columbia St is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Columbia St offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Columbia St offers parking.
Does 1918 Columbia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 Columbia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Columbia St have a pool?
No, 1918 Columbia St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Columbia St have accessible units?
No, 1918 Columbia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Columbia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Columbia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University