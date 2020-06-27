1918 Columbia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Chic 3 story, 2 bedroom loft in the heart of Little Italy! Literally steps away from all of the hip historic neighborhood's fabulous restaurants, coffee shops, and famous farmer's market.



This stunning condo is truly one of a kind with beautifully appointed modern furnishings and stunning upgrades. The three levels are light, bright, spacious, and recently renovated! The master suite is accessible from the main entrance and is flooded with natural light during the day. The master connects to a beautifully upgraded en suite master bath. The second level boasts 20-foot ceilings, a dining area, chefs’ kitchen, and two private balconies that look onto all the happenings of Little Italy below. The third level of this gorgeous condo is an open loft with a tranquil workspace, pull out couch, and private bathroom.