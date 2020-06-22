18674 Lancashire Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Prime Location in upgraded neighborhood just e of HWY15 Rebuilt home has the highest quality of workmanship thruout. Large office/media room off living room/dining area. Huge kitchen with family room opens to patio with sunrise & sunset view. Large family room at top of stairs with classic wood built-ins leads to 2 oversized bedrooms with hall bath. Master on first floor opens to the backyard, has a spacious master bath with walk-in closet. call agt 858 755 3190 to see. Garage has plenty of storage.