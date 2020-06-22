All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

18674 Lancashire Way

18674 Lancashire Way · No Longer Available
Location

18674 Lancashire Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Prime Location in upgraded neighborhood just e of HWY15 Rebuilt home has the highest quality of workmanship thruout. Large office/media room off living room/dining area. Huge kitchen with family room opens to patio with sunrise & sunset view. Large family room at top of stairs with classic wood built-ins leads to 2 oversized bedrooms with hall bath. Master on first floor opens to the backyard, has a spacious master bath with walk-in closet. call agt 858 755 3190 to see. Garage has plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18674 Lancashire Way have any available units?
18674 Lancashire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18674 Lancashire Way have?
Some of 18674 Lancashire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18674 Lancashire Way currently offering any rent specials?
18674 Lancashire Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18674 Lancashire Way pet-friendly?
No, 18674 Lancashire Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18674 Lancashire Way offer parking?
Yes, 18674 Lancashire Way does offer parking.
Does 18674 Lancashire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18674 Lancashire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18674 Lancashire Way have a pool?
No, 18674 Lancashire Way does not have a pool.
Does 18674 Lancashire Way have accessible units?
No, 18674 Lancashire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18674 Lancashire Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18674 Lancashire Way has units with dishwashers.
