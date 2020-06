Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage guest parking

1 Bedroom in the Heart of Pacific Beach - Unfurnished 1 year lease, water included

Granite Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances

Crown Molding and recessed lighting

Marble Travertine flooring in bathroom and kitchen

Bedroom Ceiling Fan and Pocket Door

Private Laundry Room for the 12 Units

Off Street Parking

Gated Complex with Bike Rack

Just Blocks to Beach and Bay - Few blocks from Kate Sessions Park

The complex has just 12 units with its very own laundry room. Parking spot included in back with plenty of guest parking out front. There is also a patio for your bikes and beach essentials. Hurry!!! This will be gone fast.

Small pet considered



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4322467)