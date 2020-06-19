All apartments in San Diego
1770 Evergreen
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:02 AM

1770 Evergreen

1770 Evergreen Street · (619) 204-3447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1770 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Welcome to Evergreen Villas, a beautiful modern-midcentury building that has been completely remodeled inside and out. Located in the heart of Point Loma, our luxurious apartment community is elegantly appointed and has some of the most magnificent views of Downtown, Coronado and Point Loma. Our spacious units have been completely remodeled from floor to ceiling! Inside you will enjoy our brand new kitchens complete with European wood cabinets, quartz countertops, beautifully tiled backsplashes, and a sta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Evergreen have any available units?
1770 Evergreen has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 Evergreen have?
Some of 1770 Evergreen's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Evergreen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Evergreen pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Evergreen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1770 Evergreen offer parking?
No, 1770 Evergreen does not offer parking.
Does 1770 Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Evergreen have a pool?
No, 1770 Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 1770 Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 Evergreen has units with dishwashers.
