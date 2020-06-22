1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location, location!! Tastefully upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath 841 Sq Ft condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Walkability Score - 93 & very close to Balboa Park, Restaurants and Shopping.



Open concept floor-plan with a very large LR/DR combo room (22' X 12') with Master BR (12' X 11') /BA and second BR (12' X 11') with hallway bath. Each Bedroom has large closets with mirrored doors.



Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and backsplash throughout unit. Kitchen has S/S appliances (microwave, side-by-side fridge, electric stove, and dishwasher).



Carpet throughout, adjustable Levelor Blinds, energy efficient windows, central Heat/AC, crown molding, high end light fixtures and fans.



Beautifully landscaped complex has interior courtyard, elevator access, secured underground parking & each floor has its own free laundry room. 1 reserved underground parking space comes with unit.



Owner pays HOA fees which cover water & trash and Tenant pays SDG&E.



Pet friendly per HOA guidelines. No Smoking, 1 year lease required



$35 rental application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age or older.



Available now, Rent = $2400, Sec Dep = $2300



Open House on Sat (9-Feb) frrom 11 am to 1 pm. Please contact BRE Agent #01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 with any questions.