1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205

Amenities
Location, location, location!! Tastefully upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath 841 Sq Ft condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Walkability Score - 93 & very close to Balboa Park, Restaurants and Shopping.
Open concept floor-plan with a very large LR/DR combo room (22' X 12') with Master BR (12' X 11') /BA and second BR (12' X 11') with hallway bath. Each Bedroom has large closets with mirrored doors.
Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and backsplash throughout unit. Kitchen has S/S appliances (microwave, side-by-side fridge, electric stove, and dishwasher).
Carpet throughout, adjustable Levelor Blinds, energy efficient windows, central Heat/AC, crown molding, high end light fixtures and fans.
Beautifully landscaped complex has interior courtyard, elevator access, secured underground parking & each floor has its own free laundry room. 1 reserved underground parking space comes with unit.
Owner pays HOA fees which cover water & trash and Tenant pays SDG&E.
Pet friendly per HOA guidelines. No Smoking, 1 year lease required
$35 rental application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age or older.
Available now, Rent = $2400, Sec Dep = $2300
Open House on Sat (9-Feb) frrom 11 am to 1 pm. Please contact BRE Agent #01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 with any questions.