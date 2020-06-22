All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:05 AM

1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205

1756 Essex St · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Essex St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location!! Tastefully upgraded 2 bed / 2 bath 841 Sq Ft condo in the heart of Hillcrest. Walkability Score - 93 & very close to Balboa Park, Restaurants and Shopping.

Open concept floor-plan with a very large LR/DR combo room (22' X 12') with Master BR (12' X 11') /BA and second BR (12' X 11') with hallway bath. Each Bedroom has large closets with mirrored doors.

Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, and backsplash throughout unit. Kitchen has S/S appliances (microwave, side-by-side fridge, electric stove, and dishwasher).

Carpet throughout, adjustable Levelor Blinds, energy efficient windows, central Heat/AC, crown molding, high end light fixtures and fans.

Beautifully landscaped complex has interior courtyard, elevator access, secured underground parking & each floor has its own free laundry room. 1 reserved underground parking space comes with unit.

Owner pays HOA fees which cover water & trash and Tenant pays SDG&E.

Pet friendly per HOA guidelines. No Smoking, 1 year lease required

$35 rental application fee required for each tenant 18 yrs of age or older.

Available now, Rent = $2400, Sec Dep = $2300

Open House on Sat (9-Feb) frrom 11 am to 1 pm. Please contact BRE Agent #01942222 Mike Andrade @ 619-261-5889 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have any available units?
1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have?
Some of 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 does offer parking.
Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have a pool?
No, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have accessible units?
No, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Essex Street - 205, Unit #205 has units with dishwashers.
