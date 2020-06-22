All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17432 Fairlie Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17432 Fairlie Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

17432 Fairlie Road

17432 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17432 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Fabulous Remodeled Townhome with Mountain Views - Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the very spacious downstairs and plush carpeting for the upstairs bedrooms.
Your kitchen has all appliances with Corian counter tops and custom cabinetry. An open pass through to your dining room and laundry with washer and dryer just off your kitchen. Large enclosed patio with french doors from your living room and the laundry room. Enjoy relaxing in your huge living room with large fireplace, window seat with storage and TV mount for your flat screen ready over the fireplace.

The two upstairs bedrooms each have a ceiling fan large, wall to wall closets and the master has a huge balcony for enjoying the view of the mountains. Each bathroom has been remodeled with elegant marble counter tops, easy care tile flooring, custom vanities, just beautiful.

This home has a single detached garage with a loft that was built for extra storage, amazing!. You also have one assigned parking spot right in front. You are a short walk from the southern pool and tennis courts! Enjoy these great amenities of this community all paid by the owner.

Another great perk is your water utilities and basic cable/internet with HBO, Showtime and other movie stations are included in the rental rate!

This property is close to all shopping, the library and a multitude of restaurants with many you can walk to.

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2150049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17432 Fairlie Road have any available units?
17432 Fairlie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17432 Fairlie Road have?
Some of 17432 Fairlie Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17432 Fairlie Road currently offering any rent specials?
17432 Fairlie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17432 Fairlie Road pet-friendly?
No, 17432 Fairlie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17432 Fairlie Road offer parking?
Yes, 17432 Fairlie Road offers parking.
Does 17432 Fairlie Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17432 Fairlie Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17432 Fairlie Road have a pool?
Yes, 17432 Fairlie Road has a pool.
Does 17432 Fairlie Road have accessible units?
No, 17432 Fairlie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17432 Fairlie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17432 Fairlie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University