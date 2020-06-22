17432 Fairlie Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Fabulous Remodeled Townhome with Mountain Views - Gorgeous wood flooring throughout the very spacious downstairs and plush carpeting for the upstairs bedrooms.

Your kitchen has all appliances with Corian counter tops and custom cabinetry. An open pass through to your dining room and laundry with washer and dryer just off your kitchen. Large enclosed patio with french doors from your living room and the laundry room. Enjoy relaxing in your huge living room with large fireplace, window seat with storage and TV mount for your flat screen ready over the fireplace.



The two upstairs bedrooms each have a ceiling fan large, wall to wall closets and the master has a huge balcony for enjoying the view of the mountains. Each bathroom has been remodeled with elegant marble counter tops, easy care tile flooring, custom vanities, just beautiful.



This home has a single detached garage with a loft that was built for extra storage, amazing!. You also have one assigned parking spot right in front. You are a short walk from the southern pool and tennis courts! Enjoy these great amenities of this community all paid by the owner.



Another great perk is your water utilities and basic cable/internet with HBO, Showtime and other movie stations are included in the rental rate!



This property is close to all shopping, the library and a multitude of restaurants with many you can walk to.



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2150049)