17411 Plaza Sonrisada
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:23 AM
17411 Plaza Sonrisada
17411 Plaza Sonrisada
No Longer Available
Location
17411 Plaza Sonrisada, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have any available units?
17411 Plaza Sonrisada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have?
Some of 17411 Plaza Sonrisada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17411 Plaza Sonrisada currently offering any rent specials?
17411 Plaza Sonrisada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17411 Plaza Sonrisada pet-friendly?
No, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada offer parking?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada does offer parking.
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have a pool?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada has a pool.
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have accessible units?
No, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada does not have accessible units.
Does 17411 Plaza Sonrisada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17411 Plaza Sonrisada has units with dishwashers.
