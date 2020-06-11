All apartments in San Diego
17373 Plaza Maria
17373 Plaza Maria

17373 Plaza Maria · No Longer Available
Location

17373 Plaza Maria, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Listing Agent: Cameron Abbott Compass cameron.abbott@compass.com 619-550-6084 DRE Lic#01862914

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17373 Plaza Maria have any available units?
17373 Plaza Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17373 Plaza Maria have?
Some of 17373 Plaza Maria's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17373 Plaza Maria currently offering any rent specials?
17373 Plaza Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17373 Plaza Maria pet-friendly?
No, 17373 Plaza Maria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17373 Plaza Maria offer parking?
No, 17373 Plaza Maria does not offer parking.
Does 17373 Plaza Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17373 Plaza Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17373 Plaza Maria have a pool?
Yes, 17373 Plaza Maria has a pool.
Does 17373 Plaza Maria have accessible units?
No, 17373 Plaza Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 17373 Plaza Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17373 Plaza Maria has units with dishwashers.

