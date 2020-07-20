All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17173 West Bernardo Drive #205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17173 West Bernardo Drive #205

17173 W Bernardo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17173 W Bernardo Dr, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 Available 03/11/19 NEW LISTING! Waterbridge Upstairs 2 Bedroom Condo! - Spacious upstairs condo with vaulted ceilings located in the popular Waterbridge Community! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.This condo features an open living room with private patio and generously sized bedrooms. Newer carpet and paint throughout! Comes with a stacked washer & dryer and reserved parking. Community amenities include a large pool & spa, workout room and clubhouse. Available Now.

Text Mike with questions: 858-432-8979

Text Mike at 858-432-8979 -OR- schedule a showing online: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AGENT AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THIS PROPERTY. CALBRE#01255583

(RLNE1812070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have any available units?
17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have?
Some of 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 currently offering any rent specials?
17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 pet-friendly?
No, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 offer parking?
Yes, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 offers parking.
Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have a pool?
Yes, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 has a pool.
Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have accessible units?
No, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17173 West Bernardo Drive #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
