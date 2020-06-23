All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17061 Montura Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17061 Montura Dr.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

17061 Montura Dr.

17061 Montura Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17061 Montura Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
17061 Montura Dr. Available 07/08/19 Single-story Home in the "Greens" of Rancho Bernardo. - Enter into this bright home with easy care tile flooring from the front door entry to your kitchen.
Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout your dining room, family room, and living room.

Your master bedroom is spacious with a full wall of closet space.
Remodeled both master and guest bathrooms
Three guest bedrooms with two very large bedrooms.

Back yard has full shade cover and completely fenced in for privacy.
Save on your energy costs with upgraded dual pane windows throughout.

Enjoy all the amenities at the Swim and Tennis Club of Rancho Bernardo (half membership).

Will accept one small pet with pet deposit

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE3874795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17061 Montura Dr. have any available units?
17061 Montura Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17061 Montura Dr. have?
Some of 17061 Montura Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17061 Montura Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17061 Montura Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17061 Montura Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17061 Montura Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17061 Montura Dr. offer parking?
No, 17061 Montura Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17061 Montura Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17061 Montura Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17061 Montura Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17061 Montura Dr. has a pool.
Does 17061 Montura Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17061 Montura Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17061 Montura Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17061 Montura Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University