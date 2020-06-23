Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

17061 Montura Dr. Available 07/08/19 Single-story Home in the "Greens" of Rancho Bernardo. - Enter into this bright home with easy care tile flooring from the front door entry to your kitchen.

Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout your dining room, family room, and living room.



Your master bedroom is spacious with a full wall of closet space.

Remodeled both master and guest bathrooms

Three guest bedrooms with two very large bedrooms.



Back yard has full shade cover and completely fenced in for privacy.

Save on your energy costs with upgraded dual pane windows throughout.



Enjoy all the amenities at the Swim and Tennis Club of Rancho Bernardo (half membership).



Will accept one small pet with pet deposit



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE3874795)