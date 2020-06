Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking pool

Designed for 55 and better! Freshly renovated seldom available detached condo in Seven Oaks. Includes water and Club membership. Sun room is not part of square footage. Personal laundry room is located behind the car port. Wheel chair friendly- open concept bathroom. Located one block to shopping center with grocery store, restaurants and more. Walking distance to the Community Club with facilities and activities. Contact Irene Tentler for showing and questions. 858-229-4782