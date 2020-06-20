1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous PB 3 BR 2.5 Ba Townhome w/ direct access, private 2-car garage! Sparkling wood floors, new recessed LED lighting, wood-burning fireplace w/ gas hookup. Gourmet kitchen, eating bar, ultra-quiet Bosch DW, amazing new Samsung refrigerator/ ice-maker & see-thru door! Full size washer/dryer in your own laundry room. Walk/Bike ride to Bay, Beach, shopping, restaurants, PB nightlife! 30-second walk to new Starbucks! Private patio + 2 balconies to enjoy your Starbucks & BBQ, high vaulted ceilings, skylight, spacious mirrored closets, much more! Available for you to move in immediately at this special price!

$3700 a month with your GOOD credit. $2950 security deposit. Text Jenny at 619 286 3400.



(RLNE5803229)