All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3

1644 Thomas Avenue · (619) 286-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1644 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous PB 3 BR 2.5 Ba Townhome w/ direct access, private 2-car garage!  Sparkling wood floors, new recessed LED lighting, wood-burning fireplace w/ gas hookup.  Gourmet kitchen, eating bar, ultra-quiet Bosch DW, amazing new Samsung refrigerator/ ice-maker & see-thru door!  Full size washer/dryer in your own laundry room.  Walk/Bike ride to Bay, Beach, shopping, restaurants, PB nightlife! 30-second walk to new Starbucks! Private patio + 2 balconies to enjoy your Starbucks & BBQ, high vaulted ceilings, skylight, spacious mirrored closets, much more!  Available for you to move in immediately at this special price!
$3700 a month with your GOOD credit. $2950 security deposit. Text Jenny at 619 286 3400.

(RLNE5803229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1644 Thomas Ave Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity