1624 Cypress Ave #5B

Light & Airy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Top Floor Unit Near Hillcrest & Balboa Park! - This light and airy 2 bedroom / 2 bath dual-master condo is situated on the top floor of this is charming and well maintained complex. The spacious split-bedroom floor plan features real hardwood floors, refreshed paint, and new faucet and lighting fixtures throughout. The open living space transitions perfectly to a large balcony with a peaceful Northwesterly open space views. Unit includes shared onsite laundry and 1 assigned secure parking spot.



This sought-after location just off Park Blvd is close to Hillcrest and within walking distance to Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo. Conveniently located near major freeways, providing convenient access to North Park, Normal Heights, Downtown San Diego, Mission Valley and beyond.



Submit a contact request on our website www.advantageteamrentals.com to receive showing times.



Lease until 6/30/21 with the option to renew for an additional year. Tenant responsible for SDGE.



$40 application fee per person.



Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



