Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1624 Cypress Ave #5B

1624 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Cypress Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light & Airy 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Top Floor Unit Near Hillcrest & Balboa Park! - This light and airy 2 bedroom / 2 bath dual-master condo is situated on the top floor of this is charming and well maintained complex. The spacious split-bedroom floor plan features real hardwood floors, refreshed paint, and new faucet and lighting fixtures throughout. The open living space transitions perfectly to a large balcony with a peaceful Northwesterly open space views. Unit includes shared onsite laundry and 1 assigned secure parking spot.

This sought-after location just off Park Blvd is close to Hillcrest and within walking distance to Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo. Conveniently located near major freeways, providing convenient access to North Park, Normal Heights, Downtown San Diego, Mission Valley and beyond.

Submit a contact request on our website www.advantageteamrentals.com to receive showing times. Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 if you have any questions! If you call make sure to leave your name, number and the property you are calling about (1624 Cypress Ave #5B). Our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

Lease until 6/30/21 with the option to renew for an additional year. Tenant responsible for SDGE.

$40 application fee per person.

Credit Criteria 700+

Sorry, No Pets Allowed.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have any available units?
1624 Cypress Ave #5B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have?
Some of 1624 Cypress Ave #5B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Cypress Ave #5B currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Cypress Ave #5B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Cypress Ave #5B pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B offers parking.
Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have a pool?
No, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have accessible units?
No, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Cypress Ave #5B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Cypress Ave #5B does not have units with dishwashers.

