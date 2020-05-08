16238 Avenida Venusto #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath single-level condo in popular Bernardo Heights Community!



This corner-unit condo has great views, a wonderful floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and French doors that open onto a peaceful park like setting and patio area. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & 2nd bedroom is perfect for a home office, den, or guest bedroom. This unit also has air conditioning, all appliances, and water and trash are included. The oversized 2-car garage is just steps from the condo.



Residents enjoys the amazing Bernardo Heights Community Center with an Olympic sized pool, 2 spas, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, fitness facility, bar-b-que stations, walking trails and more, all just a short walk from your condo! Included in the rent is cable TV!



Located in the acclaimed Poway School District. Enjoy everything the Rancho Bernardo lifestyle offers in a convenient and beautiful setting.



Call Gail at 760-533-4897 to view this very special property.