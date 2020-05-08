All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16238 Avenida Venusto #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16238 Avenida Venusto #A
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:10 AM

16238 Avenida Venusto #A

16238 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16238 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath single-level condo in popular Bernardo Heights Community!

This corner-unit condo has great views, a wonderful floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances. The spacious living room has a cozy fireplace and French doors that open onto a peaceful park like setting and patio area. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & 2nd bedroom is perfect for a home office, den, or guest bedroom. This unit also has air conditioning, all appliances, and water and trash are included. The oversized 2-car garage is just steps from the condo.

Residents enjoys the amazing Bernardo Heights Community Center with an Olympic sized pool, 2 spas, 4 tennis courts, basketball court, fitness facility, bar-b-que stations, walking trails and more, all just a short walk from your condo! Included in the rent is cable TV!

Located in the acclaimed Poway School District. Enjoy everything the Rancho Bernardo lifestyle offers in a convenient and beautiful setting.

Call Gail at 760-533-4897 to view this very special property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have any available units?
16238 Avenida Venusto #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have?
Some of 16238 Avenida Venusto #A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16238 Avenida Venusto #A currently offering any rent specials?
16238 Avenida Venusto #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16238 Avenida Venusto #A pet-friendly?
No, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A offer parking?
Yes, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A offers parking.
Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have a pool?
Yes, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A has a pool.
Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have accessible units?
No, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16238 Avenida Venusto #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16238 Avenida Venusto #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University