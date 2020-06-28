1622 Harvey Milk Street

Amenities

Beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of Hillcrest!! Very private residence, the home only has one neighbor and does not share any walls.



Features two bedrooms, one full bath, living room, kitchen, and a back sunroom looking out into the privacy-fenced backyard. The front yard is fully fenced in, featuring drought-resistant landscaping and drip irrigation. Recently upgraded inside and out, you'll love the hardwood floors, bathroom tile and shower, kitchen granite counters, designer cabinetry and fixtures, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom includes two walk-in closets, and one additional mirrored wardrobe closet. A stackable washer and dryer are included in the separate laundry closet.



The location is incredible, and you can walk ANYWHERE in Hillcrest or North Park. Directly behind the fashionable insideOut restaurant located in the red Eitol Apartment Building, our home is also only a few minutes walk to Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, North Park, and all Uptown Hillcrest Shopping and Dining! On Sundays, the outstanding Hillcrest Farmers Market is only steps away!! Easy access to all major freeways, and only a 15-minute drive to the beach!

Stove, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer, and large lockable backyard storage shed included. Fenced, gated back-yard with a red brick patio is perfect for barbecuing, while the additional artificial turf and steel security backyard gate in combination with the wooden privacy gate/fence make the backyard ideal even for large dogs! Area is an excellent dog-walking neighborhood!