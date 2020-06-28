All apartments in San Diego
1622 Harvey Milk Street

Location

1622 Harvey Milk Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of Hillcrest!! Very private residence, the home only has one neighbor and does not share any walls.

Features two bedrooms, one full bath, living room, kitchen, and a back sunroom looking out into the privacy-fenced backyard. The front yard is fully fenced in, featuring drought-resistant landscaping and drip irrigation. Recently upgraded inside and out, you'll love the hardwood floors, bathroom tile and shower, kitchen granite counters, designer cabinetry and fixtures, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom includes two walk-in closets, and one additional mirrored wardrobe closet. A stackable washer and dryer are included in the separate laundry closet.

The location is incredible, and you can walk ANYWHERE in Hillcrest or North Park. Directly behind the fashionable insideOut restaurant located in the red Eitol Apartment Building, our home is also only a few minutes walk to Balboa Park, the San Diego Zoo, North Park, and all Uptown Hillcrest Shopping and Dining! On Sundays, the outstanding Hillcrest Farmers Market is only steps away!! Easy access to all major freeways, and only a 15-minute drive to the beach!
Stove, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, washer, dryer, and large lockable backyard storage shed included. Fenced, gated back-yard with a red brick patio is perfect for barbecuing, while the additional artificial turf and steel security backyard gate in combination with the wooden privacy gate/fence make the backyard ideal even for large dogs! Area is an excellent dog-walking neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have any available units?
1622 Harvey Milk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have?
Some of 1622 Harvey Milk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Harvey Milk Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Harvey Milk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Harvey Milk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Harvey Milk Street is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street offer parking?
No, 1622 Harvey Milk Street does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Harvey Milk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have a pool?
No, 1622 Harvey Milk Street does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have accessible units?
No, 1622 Harvey Milk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Harvey Milk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Harvey Milk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
