1621 Hotel Circle South

Amenities

Centrally located condo upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Over The Range Microwave, and laminate flooring throughout. Easy access to the 8, 5, 805, 163, and trolley. Minutes away from USD, SDSU, Old Town, downtown, and beaches. End unit (only 1 shared wall) with ample storage space, in quiet community. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Water and Gas included in monthly rent. Complex has pool, jacuzzi, community barbecue grills, and fitness center. 12 month, 9 month, 6 month, or month to month leasing options available. Cats OK Dogs Under 25 lbs. OK Maximum 1 pet allowed Security Deposit: $1,000 Fees Paid by Applicant: $25 Credit Check Fee (Per Applicant) Available May 16, 2020. Contact Matt at 619-316-2697 to view property.