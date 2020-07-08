All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:25 AM

1621 Hotel Circle South

1621 Hotel Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Hotel Circle South, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Centrally located condo upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Over The Range Microwave, and laminate flooring throughout. Easy access to the 8, 5, 805, 163, and trolley. Minutes away from USD, SDSU, Old Town, downtown, and beaches. End unit (only 1 shared wall) with ample storage space, in quiet community. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces. Water and Gas included in monthly rent. Complex has pool, jacuzzi, community barbecue grills, and fitness center. 12 month, 9 month, 6 month, or month to month leasing options available. Cats OK Dogs Under 25 lbs. OK Maximum 1 pet allowed Security Deposit: $1,000 Fees Paid by Applicant: $25 Credit Check Fee (Per Applicant) Available May 16, 2020. Contact Matt at 619-316-2697 to view property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Hotel Circle South have any available units?
1621 Hotel Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Hotel Circle South have?
Some of 1621 Hotel Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Hotel Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Hotel Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Hotel Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Hotel Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Hotel Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Hotel Circle South offers parking.
Does 1621 Hotel Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Hotel Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Hotel Circle South have a pool?
Yes, 1621 Hotel Circle South has a pool.
Does 1621 Hotel Circle South have accessible units?
No, 1621 Hotel Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Hotel Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Hotel Circle South has units with dishwashers.

