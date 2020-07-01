Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

16076 Avenida Lamego Available 01/30/20 Nearly 1600 Sq. Ft. home in an amazing 1/4 acre setting in Las Brisas, RB - B. Hts. - Enjoy Classic California indoor/outdoor living in this charming single story detached home. Sitting in a Park Like 1/4 acre lot in the much sought after neighborhood, Las Brisas.



Vaulted ceilings and accessibility to the grand covered back patio and expansive yard add to the spacious feeling inside this well maintained home. There is also a gated intimate front patio. A short distance to Sprouts Market Center.



2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, French Doors, Eat In Kitchen. Lots of built in storage.



Bernardo Heights Community Center access. Known for its Pools, Tennis Courts, Fabulous Gym, Meeting Facilities, and so much more.



Dining Room furniture will stay in the home. Gardener is provided.



To arrange a tour, contact SUSAN MILLER - Property Manager, through our company website at www.chasepacific.com. Click on "available rentals."



Facts and Features All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability. Proof required.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA DRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4281472)