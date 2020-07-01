All apartments in San Diego
16076 Avenida Lamego
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

16076 Avenida Lamego

16076 Avenida Lamego · No Longer Available
Location

16076 Avenida Lamego, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
16076 Avenida Lamego Available 01/30/20 Nearly 1600 Sq. Ft. home in an amazing 1/4 acre setting in Las Brisas, RB - B. Hts. - Enjoy Classic California indoor/outdoor living in this charming single story detached home. Sitting in a Park Like 1/4 acre lot in the much sought after neighborhood, Las Brisas.

Vaulted ceilings and accessibility to the grand covered back patio and expansive yard add to the spacious feeling inside this well maintained home. There is also a gated intimate front patio. A short distance to Sprouts Market Center.

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, French Doors, Eat In Kitchen. Lots of built in storage.

Bernardo Heights Community Center access. Known for its Pools, Tennis Courts, Fabulous Gym, Meeting Facilities, and so much more.

Dining Room furniture will stay in the home. Gardener is provided.

To arrange a tour, contact SUSAN MILLER - Property Manager, through our company website at www.chasepacific.com. Click on "available rentals."

Facts and Features All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability. Proof required.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4281472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16076 Avenida Lamego have any available units?
16076 Avenida Lamego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16076 Avenida Lamego have?
Some of 16076 Avenida Lamego's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16076 Avenida Lamego currently offering any rent specials?
16076 Avenida Lamego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16076 Avenida Lamego pet-friendly?
No, 16076 Avenida Lamego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16076 Avenida Lamego offer parking?
No, 16076 Avenida Lamego does not offer parking.
Does 16076 Avenida Lamego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16076 Avenida Lamego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16076 Avenida Lamego have a pool?
Yes, 16076 Avenida Lamego has a pool.
Does 16076 Avenida Lamego have accessible units?
No, 16076 Avenida Lamego does not have accessible units.
Does 16076 Avenida Lamego have units with dishwashers?
No, 16076 Avenida Lamego does not have units with dishwashers.

