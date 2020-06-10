All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1588 Hawken Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1588 Hawken Drive

1588 Hawken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1588 Hawken Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
1588 Hawken Drive Available 02/10/19 Large 4 bedroom home located in a newer developement of Otay Mesa - *6 MONTH LEASE ONLY* - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the community of Remington Hills is a newer development of growing Otay Mesa.

As you enter into this home you have cherry wood hardwood flooring with plenty of closet space. There is an access door leading into the 2 car garage. The garage is very spacious with apoxy flooring throughout.

The living room has a gas fireplace for those cold wintery nights. Off the living room there is a large kitchen with white quartz countertops and island. The cabinets are Cherry color with Stainless Steel appliances. The kitchen has 3 ovens with a gas stove a culinary dream kitchen! There is beaded backsplash throughout the kitchen walls. Off the living room area you have a patio slider that leads you into the back yard area with stamped colored concrete. The back yard area is great for entertaining.

There is a bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom with shower.

Walk upstairs you will have a very large master bedroom with custom paint and carpeted flooring. The master suite bathroom has a large vanity area with a private commode. There is a very spacious closet off the master bathroom suite.

There are linen closets upstairs with a office and or TV room.

The hall bathroom has a tub with custom paint throughout. The 2 bedrooms are custom paint with large closets and carpeted flooring.

Call today with any questions! You don't want to miss this beautiful home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2792818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 Hawken Drive have any available units?
1588 Hawken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1588 Hawken Drive have?
Some of 1588 Hawken Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 Hawken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1588 Hawken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 Hawken Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1588 Hawken Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1588 Hawken Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1588 Hawken Drive offers parking.
Does 1588 Hawken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1588 Hawken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 Hawken Drive have a pool?
No, 1588 Hawken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1588 Hawken Drive have accessible units?
No, 1588 Hawken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 Hawken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1588 Hawken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
