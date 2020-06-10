Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities garage

1588 Hawken Drive Available 02/10/19 Large 4 bedroom home located in a newer developement of Otay Mesa - *6 MONTH LEASE ONLY* - This beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the community of Remington Hills is a newer development of growing Otay Mesa.



As you enter into this home you have cherry wood hardwood flooring with plenty of closet space. There is an access door leading into the 2 car garage. The garage is very spacious with apoxy flooring throughout.



The living room has a gas fireplace for those cold wintery nights. Off the living room there is a large kitchen with white quartz countertops and island. The cabinets are Cherry color with Stainless Steel appliances. The kitchen has 3 ovens with a gas stove a culinary dream kitchen! There is beaded backsplash throughout the kitchen walls. Off the living room area you have a patio slider that leads you into the back yard area with stamped colored concrete. The back yard area is great for entertaining.



There is a bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom with shower.



Walk upstairs you will have a very large master bedroom with custom paint and carpeted flooring. The master suite bathroom has a large vanity area with a private commode. There is a very spacious closet off the master bathroom suite.



There are linen closets upstairs with a office and or TV room.



The hall bathroom has a tub with custom paint throughout. The 2 bedrooms are custom paint with large closets and carpeted flooring.



Call today with any questions! You don't want to miss this beautiful home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2792818)