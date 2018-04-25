Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

1570 Bridgeview Dr. Available 03/13/19 Wonderful townhome with wood floors in a great community! - Enter into your new home and notice the beautiful wooden floors that line the downstairs flooring. The home home bright throughout with all the natural lighting.



Downstairs boasts a fireplace to cozy up to during these chilly days/nights. The kitchen features a dishwasher, stove/oven and fridge and offers plenty of counter space and storage for all your cooking needs! The half-bath downstairs is an added convenience.



The stairs continue with the wooden flooring up to your spacious 3 bedrooms and fourth room with built-ins that is suitable as either an office or another bedroom. The bedrooms feature plush carpet and offer plenty of closet space.



Located in the tranquil Bayridge Community. Residents can enjoy tree-lined streets and a small park with play equipment and a community pool. This hidden gem is near the neighborhood in City Heights and conveniently located close to the downtown area and major freeways.



Added features to this home are a cozy back patio area, 2 car garage and central heating!



Renter's Insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687567)