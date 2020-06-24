15361 Avenida Rorras

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

* 3BR/2BA (1843sqft) Single Story House * 2 car garage attached * Year built: 1987 * Refrigerator, washer, & dryer provided by the landlord * Central AC & heating * Large backyard with VIEW! * Landscaping service provided by the landlord * Poway school district * No pets or smoke * Available NOW!



Beautiful single story detached house on elevated lot with Eastern Views! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. A lot of natural lights!! Privileges to Bernardo Heights Community Center with lots of activities, Olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, billiards, ping pong, & more... Award winning Poway School District! Rancho Bernardo High & Bernardo Heights Middle are just in front of this house!!



