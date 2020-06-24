All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15361 Avenida Rorras
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

15361 Avenida Rorras

15361 Avenida Rorras · No Longer Available
Location

15361 Avenida Rorras, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
* 3BR/2BA (1843sqft) Single Story House * 2 car garage attached * Year built: 1987 * Refrigerator, washer, & dryer provided by the landlord * Central AC & heating * Large backyard with VIEW! * Landscaping service provided by the landlord * Poway school district * No pets or smoke * Available NOW!

Beautiful single story detached house on elevated lot with Eastern Views! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. A lot of natural lights!! Privileges to Bernardo Heights Community Center with lots of activities, Olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, billiards, ping pong, & more... Award winning Poway School District! Rancho Bernardo High & Bernardo Heights Middle are just in front of this house!!

(RLNE5014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15361 Avenida Rorras have any available units?
15361 Avenida Rorras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15361 Avenida Rorras have?
Some of 15361 Avenida Rorras's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15361 Avenida Rorras currently offering any rent specials?
15361 Avenida Rorras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15361 Avenida Rorras pet-friendly?
Yes, 15361 Avenida Rorras is pet friendly.
Does 15361 Avenida Rorras offer parking?
Yes, 15361 Avenida Rorras offers parking.
Does 15361 Avenida Rorras have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15361 Avenida Rorras offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15361 Avenida Rorras have a pool?
Yes, 15361 Avenida Rorras has a pool.
Does 15361 Avenida Rorras have accessible units?
No, 15361 Avenida Rorras does not have accessible units.
Does 15361 Avenida Rorras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15361 Avenida Rorras has units with dishwashers.
