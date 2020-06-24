15361 Avenida Rorras

Amenities
* 3BR/2BA (1843sqft) Single Story House * 2 car garage attached * Year built: 1987 * Refrigerator, washer, & dryer provided by the landlord * Central AC & heating * Large backyard with VIEW! * Landscaping service provided by the landlord * Poway school district * No pets or smoke * Available NOW!
Beautiful single story detached house on elevated lot with Eastern Views! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. A lot of natural lights!! Privileges to Bernardo Heights Community Center with lots of activities, Olympic size pool, exercise room, tennis, billiards, ping pong, & more... Award winning Poway School District! Rancho Bernardo High & Bernardo Heights Middle are just in front of this house!!
(RLNE5014)