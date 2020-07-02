All apartments in San Diego
1457 Camino Lujan
1457 Camino Lujan

1457 Caminito Lujan · No Longer Available
Location

1457 Caminito Lujan, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1457 Camino Lujan San Diego, CA 92111 - Property Id: 249993

OPPORTUNITY. TO LIVE IN THE BEST ELEGANT, EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY OF THE VISTAS HEIGHTS Community facilities include light tennis court, pool/spa. Easy access to all Freeways, very close to Mission and Fashion Valley mall, USD, SDSU, Restaurants. House in Excellent condition, with A/C. Fantastic central location to all of San Diego BEAUTIFUL NEW FLOOR. Washer and Dryer included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249993
Property Id 249993

(RLNE5664631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 Camino Lujan have any available units?
1457 Camino Lujan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 Camino Lujan have?
Some of 1457 Camino Lujan's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 Camino Lujan currently offering any rent specials?
1457 Camino Lujan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 Camino Lujan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1457 Camino Lujan is pet friendly.
Does 1457 Camino Lujan offer parking?
No, 1457 Camino Lujan does not offer parking.
Does 1457 Camino Lujan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 Camino Lujan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 Camino Lujan have a pool?
Yes, 1457 Camino Lujan has a pool.
Does 1457 Camino Lujan have accessible units?
No, 1457 Camino Lujan does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 Camino Lujan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1457 Camino Lujan has units with dishwashers.

