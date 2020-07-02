Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

1457 Camino Lujan San Diego, CA 92111 - Property Id: 249993



OPPORTUNITY. TO LIVE IN THE BEST ELEGANT, EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY OF THE VISTAS HEIGHTS Community facilities include light tennis court, pool/spa. Easy access to all Freeways, very close to Mission and Fashion Valley mall, USD, SDSU, Restaurants. House in Excellent condition, with A/C. Fantastic central location to all of San Diego BEAUTIFUL NEW FLOOR. Washer and Dryer included

