Amenities
1457 Camino Lujan San Diego, CA 92111 - Property Id: 249993
OPPORTUNITY. TO LIVE IN THE BEST ELEGANT, EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY OF THE VISTAS HEIGHTS Community facilities include light tennis court, pool/spa. Easy access to all Freeways, very close to Mission and Fashion Valley mall, USD, SDSU, Restaurants. House in Excellent condition, with A/C. Fantastic central location to all of San Diego BEAUTIFUL NEW FLOOR. Washer and Dryer included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249993
Property Id 249993
(RLNE5664631)