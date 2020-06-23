1450 Market Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park fire pit pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Located in East Village, giving you access to walkable neighborhood attractions and necessities, you can live a new lifestyle inside a One Bedroom and Two Bedroom suite with modern design details, premium kitchen and a balcony with breath taking views! With no weight restrictions, you can tag along your furry friends and let them have the best day like you do on our onsite dog run and pet wash!



Suite Details:



King bed in Master Bedroom,

Queen Bed in Second and Third Bedroom (3BRLayout)

Sofa Bed in living room

Fully Equipped Kitchen With All Major Appliances Including Fridge, Stove, Oven And Dishwasher.

Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster And Microwave Included

Stainless Steel Appliances & Quality Cabinetry in Kitchens

Flat Screen TV

Roku TV with Netflix

Floor to Ceiling Windows

Concrete or hardwood style flooring

Quartz countertops

Pantries

Full height mirrors in bathroom

Central heat and air conditioning

Dishwasher

Walk-in closet with organizer

Wireless Internet Access



Amenities:



Community/Building Amenities

Clubhouse with folding glass windows

Recreation room for gaming, movie screening and entertainment

High Speed Internet Access

Saline Pool

Pet Park

Private storage available

Controlled Access

On Site Maintenance

On Site Management

On Site Patrol

BBQ/Picnic Area

Rooftop Deck with BBQ Area and Firepit

Outdoor fireplace and lounge

Charging Station

IPE wood decking and grass area



Additional Features:



