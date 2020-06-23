All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:43 AM

1450 Market Street

1450 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Located in East Village, giving you access to walkable neighborhood attractions and necessities, you can live a new lifestyle inside a One Bedroom and Two Bedroom suite with modern design details, premium kitchen and a balcony with breath taking views! With no weight restrictions, you can tag along your furry friends and let them have the best day like you do on our onsite dog run and pet wash!

Suite Details:

King bed in Master Bedroom,
Queen Bed in Second and Third Bedroom (3BRLayout)
Sofa Bed in living room
Fully Equipped Kitchen With All Major Appliances Including Fridge, Stove, Oven And Dishwasher.
Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster And Microwave Included
Stainless Steel Appliances & Quality Cabinetry in Kitchens
Flat Screen TV
Roku TV with Netflix
Floor to Ceiling Windows
Concrete or hardwood style flooring
Quartz countertops
Pantries
Full height mirrors in bathroom
Central heat and air conditioning
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet with organizer
Wireless Internet Access

Amenities:

Community/Building Amenities
Clubhouse with folding glass windows
Recreation room for gaming, movie screening and entertainment
High Speed Internet Access
Saline Pool
Pet Park
Private storage available
Controlled Access
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
On Site Patrol
BBQ/Picnic Area
Rooftop Deck with BBQ Area and Firepit
Outdoor fireplace and lounge
Charging Station
IPE wood decking and grass area

Additional Features:

BBQ/Picnic Area
Rooftop Deck with BBQ Area and Firepit
Outdoor Kitchen and BBQ Area
Outdoor fireplace and lounge
Pet Wash
Pet Run
Charging Station
IPE wood decking and grass area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Market Street have any available units?
1450 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Market Street have?
Some of 1450 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Market Street offer parking?
No, 1450 Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Market Street have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Market Street has a pool.
Does 1450 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1450 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
