1450 Market Street

Amenities
Located in East Village, giving you access to walkable neighborhood attractions and necessities, you can live a new lifestyle inside a One Bedroom and Two Bedroom suite with modern design details, premium kitchen and a balcony with breath taking views! With no weight restrictions, you can tag along your furry friends and let them have the best day like you do on our onsite dog run and pet wash!
Suite Details:
King bed in Master Bedroom,
Queen Bed in Second and Third Bedroom (3BRLayout)
Sofa Bed in living room
Fully Equipped Kitchen With All Major Appliances Including Fridge, Stove, Oven And Dishwasher.
Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster And Microwave Included
Stainless Steel Appliances & Quality Cabinetry in Kitchens
Flat Screen TV
Roku TV with Netflix
Floor to Ceiling Windows
Concrete or hardwood style flooring
Quartz countertops
Pantries
Full height mirrors in bathroom
Central heat and air conditioning
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet with organizer
Wireless Internet Access
Amenities:
Community/Building Amenities
Clubhouse with folding glass windows
Recreation room for gaming, movie screening and entertainment
High Speed Internet Access
Saline Pool
Pet Park
Private storage available
Controlled Access
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
On Site Patrol
BBQ/Picnic Area
Rooftop Deck with BBQ Area and Firepit
Outdoor fireplace and lounge
Charging Station
IPE wood decking and grass area
Additional Features:
