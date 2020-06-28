Rent Calculator
1449 Camino Lujan
1449 Caminito Lujan
·
No Longer Available
Location
1449 Caminito Lujan, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1449 Camino Lujan have any available units?
1449 Camino Lujan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1449 Camino Lujan have?
Some of 1449 Camino Lujan's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1449 Camino Lujan currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Camino Lujan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Camino Lujan pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Camino Lujan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1449 Camino Lujan offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Camino Lujan offers parking.
Does 1449 Camino Lujan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Camino Lujan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Camino Lujan have a pool?
Yes, 1449 Camino Lujan has a pool.
Does 1449 Camino Lujan have accessible units?
No, 1449 Camino Lujan does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Camino Lujan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Camino Lujan has units with dishwashers.
