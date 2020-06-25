All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

13374 Kibbings Rd

13374 Kibbings Road · No Longer Available
Location

13374 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
A spacious (1400+ sq ft) remodeled townhouse in a quiet and green neighborhood, 4 miles from beautiful Del Mar Beach in desirable Carmel Valley neighborhood. A high ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an updated kitchen and guest bathroom downstairs. Also there is an enclosed patio with trees (low maintenance) and a 2 car garage with wall cabinets. The garage has direct access to the kitchen. There is additional outdoor parking available. Upstairs, there are 2 very large master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2 bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with a shower stall. A laundry closet right between the 2 master bathrooms (very convenient). Tankless hot water heater. A swimming pool with a patio, a jacuzzi and Tennis courts in a well maintained complex. Close to San Dieguito School District schools and walking distance to 2 shopping centers on Del Mar Heights with a movie theater, lots of various restaurants and shops. Managed by the owner with quick response to tenants' concerns and needs. Good credit and background check are a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13374 Kibbings Rd have any available units?
13374 Kibbings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13374 Kibbings Rd have?
Some of 13374 Kibbings Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13374 Kibbings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13374 Kibbings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13374 Kibbings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13374 Kibbings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13374 Kibbings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13374 Kibbings Rd offers parking.
Does 13374 Kibbings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13374 Kibbings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13374 Kibbings Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13374 Kibbings Rd has a pool.
Does 13374 Kibbings Rd have accessible units?
No, 13374 Kibbings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13374 Kibbings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13374 Kibbings Rd has units with dishwashers.
