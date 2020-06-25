13374 Kibbings Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

A spacious (1400+ sq ft) remodeled townhouse in a quiet and green neighborhood, 4 miles from beautiful Del Mar Beach in desirable Carmel Valley neighborhood. A high ceiling living room with a fireplace, a dining room, an updated kitchen and guest bathroom downstairs. Also there is an enclosed patio with trees (low maintenance) and a 2 car garage with wall cabinets. The garage has direct access to the kitchen. There is additional outdoor parking available. Upstairs, there are 2 very large master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2 bathrooms, one with a tub and the other with a shower stall. A laundry closet right between the 2 master bathrooms (very convenient). Tankless hot water heater. A swimming pool with a patio, a jacuzzi and Tennis courts in a well maintained complex. Close to San Dieguito School District schools and walking distance to 2 shopping centers on Del Mar Heights with a movie theater, lots of various restaurants and shops. Managed by the owner with quick response to tenants' concerns and needs. Good credit and background check are a must.