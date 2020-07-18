All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13348 Camelia Way

13348 Camelia Way · (760) 787-6035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13348 Camelia Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13348 Camelia Way · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
13348 Camelia Way Available 08/01/20 Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! - Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is spacious and gorgeous. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs, it is perfect for guests. The laundry room is large and has enough storage for anything you can imagine. Every detail of this home is exquisite from the luxury tile in the bathroom to the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. It is a must see!

(RLNE5909555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13348 Camelia Way have any available units?
13348 Camelia Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13348 Camelia Way have?
Some of 13348 Camelia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13348 Camelia Way currently offering any rent specials?
13348 Camelia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13348 Camelia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13348 Camelia Way is pet friendly.
Does 13348 Camelia Way offer parking?
No, 13348 Camelia Way does not offer parking.
Does 13348 Camelia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13348 Camelia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13348 Camelia Way have a pool?
No, 13348 Camelia Way does not have a pool.
Does 13348 Camelia Way have accessible units?
No, 13348 Camelia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13348 Camelia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13348 Camelia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
