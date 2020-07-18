Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

13348 Camelia Way Available 08/01/20 Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! - Stunning, modern home with gorgeous upgrades! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is spacious and gorgeous. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs, it is perfect for guests. The laundry room is large and has enough storage for anything you can imagine. Every detail of this home is exquisite from the luxury tile in the bathroom to the stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. It is a must see!



(RLNE5909555)