Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

13195 Seagrove St

13195 Seagrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13195 Seagrove Street, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The spacious home boasts with 3Car garage, Central A/C & Heat, Washer/Dryer in home. Spacious eat-in kitchen features with ample cabinet & storage space, granite counter tops, center island, & stainless-steel appliances. 1 bedroom & full bathroom on main living level. Large formal dining space. Huge family room also features hardwood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan, and open floor plan to kitchen. Huge master bedroom features large balcony overlooking Cathedral Catholic High, cozy fireplace, & ceiling fan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13195 Seagrove St have any available units?
13195 Seagrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13195 Seagrove St have?
Some of 13195 Seagrove St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13195 Seagrove St currently offering any rent specials?
13195 Seagrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13195 Seagrove St pet-friendly?
No, 13195 Seagrove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13195 Seagrove St offer parking?
Yes, 13195 Seagrove St offers parking.
Does 13195 Seagrove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13195 Seagrove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13195 Seagrove St have a pool?
No, 13195 Seagrove St does not have a pool.
Does 13195 Seagrove St have accessible units?
No, 13195 Seagrove St does not have accessible units.
Does 13195 Seagrove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13195 Seagrove St has units with dishwashers.
