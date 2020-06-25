13195 Seagrove St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The spacious home boasts with 3Car garage, Central A/C & Heat, Washer/Dryer in home. Spacious eat-in kitchen features with ample cabinet & storage space, granite counter tops, center island, & stainless-steel appliances. 1 bedroom & full bathroom on main living level. Large formal dining space. Huge family room also features hardwood floors, fireplace, ceiling fan, and open floor plan to kitchen. Huge master bedroom features large balcony overlooking Cathedral Catholic High, cozy fireplace, & ceiling fan.