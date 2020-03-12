12842 Caminito de las Olas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom. Sunlight abounds, while colorful furnishings and decor give feelings of peace and joy. Truly a perfect vacation home. Sea Village amenities are two pools, each with a spa, and two tennis courts. The beach is close by, plus a selection of walking paths in the Torrey Pines Parks offer good recreation.