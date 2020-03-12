All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12842 Caminito de las Olas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

12842 Caminito de las Olas

12842 Caminito De Las Olas · (858) 243-1122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

12842 Caminito De Las Olas, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
30-day minimum rental. $1,500 weekly, $2,000 weekly in high summer. Lovely end unit in Sea Village with light wood floors throughout and Ocean and garden views from the living areas and Master Bedroom. Sunlight abounds, while colorful furnishings and decor give feelings of peace and joy. Truly a perfect vacation home. Sea Village amenities are two pools, each with a spa, and two tennis courts. The beach is close by, plus a selection of walking paths in the Torrey Pines Parks offer good recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have any available units?
12842 Caminito de las Olas has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have?
Some of 12842 Caminito de las Olas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12842 Caminito de las Olas currently offering any rent specials?
12842 Caminito de las Olas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12842 Caminito de las Olas pet-friendly?
No, 12842 Caminito de las Olas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas offer parking?
Yes, 12842 Caminito de las Olas does offer parking.
Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12842 Caminito de las Olas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have a pool?
Yes, 12842 Caminito de las Olas has a pool.
Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have accessible units?
No, 12842 Caminito de las Olas does not have accessible units.
Does 12842 Caminito de las Olas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12842 Caminito de las Olas has units with dishwashers.
