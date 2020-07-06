All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1280 River Vista Row Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1280 River Vista Row Unit
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

1280 River Vista Row Unit

1280 River Vista Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1280 River Vista Row, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2 bedroom in North Rim Complex - This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom is located in the North Rim complex. The first level is the one car garage, second level is the kitchen, living room and balcony. The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the third level. Property is centrally located in San Diego and is close to Fashion Valley malls, USD, restaurants and more. Complex has a pool, tennis courts, club house and big grass area for pets.

All applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small Pets Considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

(RLNE5340460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have any available units?
1280 River Vista Row Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have?
Some of 1280 River Vista Row Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 River Vista Row Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1280 River Vista Row Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 River Vista Row Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 River Vista Row Unit is pet friendly.
Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1280 River Vista Row Unit offers parking.
Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 River Vista Row Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have a pool?
Yes, 1280 River Vista Row Unit has a pool.
Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have accessible units?
No, 1280 River Vista Row Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 River Vista Row Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 River Vista Row Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University