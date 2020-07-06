1280 River Vista Row Unit

Amenities

2 bedroom in North Rim Complex - This 2-bedroom 1-bathroom is located in the North Rim complex. The first level is the one car garage, second level is the kitchen, living room and balcony. The bedrooms and bathroom are located on the third level. Property is centrally located in San Diego and is close to Fashion Valley malls, USD, restaurants and more. Complex has a pool, tennis courts, club house and big grass area for pets.



All applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small Pets Considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.



(RLNE5340460)