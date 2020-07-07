All apartments in San Diego
12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255
12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255

12671 Savannah Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12671 Savannah Creek Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Corner Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs! - Make this beautiful condo located in the community of Savannah Terrace your home! As you enter the home you will notice the rich warm hardwood floors, leading you to a spacious living area and fireplace to cozy up to on a cold winters night. This space also features brand new plush carpeting to compliment the clean design.

Your kitchen has natural light, granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry, and newer white appliances. Lots of counter space for creating your culinary delights.

The bathrooms feature matching granite countertops, lovely cabinetry and easy care tile flooring. Your two spacious bedrooms also have new plush carpeting and boasts lots of natural sunshine.

This home comes with a two-car garage and guest parking right out the front door.

This Sabre Springs community's HOA includes: basic internet, a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room.

Amenities Galore!
Sorry-no pets.

Call today, Come home tomorrow!

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2654223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have any available units?
12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have?
Some of 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 currently offering any rent specials?
12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 pet-friendly?
No, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 offer parking?
Yes, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 offers parking.
Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have a pool?
Yes, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 has a pool.
Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have accessible units?
No, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 does not have accessible units.
Does 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255 does not have units with dishwashers.

