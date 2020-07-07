12671 Savannah Creek Drive #255

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage

Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access tennis court

Beautiful Corner Condo in Savannah Terrace of Sabre Springs! - Make this beautiful condo located in the community of Savannah Terrace your home! As you enter the home you will notice the rich warm hardwood floors, leading you to a spacious living area and fireplace to cozy up to on a cold winters night. This space also features brand new plush carpeting to compliment the clean design.



Your kitchen has natural light, granite countertops, custom maple cabinetry, and newer white appliances. Lots of counter space for creating your culinary delights.



The bathrooms feature matching granite countertops, lovely cabinetry and easy care tile flooring. Your two spacious bedrooms also have new plush carpeting and boasts lots of natural sunshine.



This home comes with a two-car garage and guest parking right out the front door.



This Sabre Springs community's HOA includes: basic internet, a Community Pool, Tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room.



Sorry-no pets.



No Pets Allowed



