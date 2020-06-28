All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

12662 Sandy Crest Ct.

12662 Sandy Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12662 Sandy Crest Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Large 4 bed, 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home in Cul-de-sac - Welcome to your spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a beautiful Carmel Valley cul-de-sac! The property has high, vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light. Fireplace in family room and large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Around the corner from neighborhood parks, restaurants, freeway access and incredible schools.

This large 4 bed 2.5 bath home features:

- Brand New Variable Speed Ultra Efficient A/C
- 3 Car garage with ample storage space
- Roomy kitchen with island.
- Spacious floor plan with large living areas
- Close to schools and parks
- Washer and Dryer Included!
- Located in Del Mar School District (Top Rated California Public Schools)

Address: 12662 Sandy Crest Ct., San Diego, CA 92130

- Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Water, Cable, Trash and Phone
- Tenant is Responsible for Landscaping
- No Smoking allowed in this property
- No Pets allowed in this property

Apply for this property online at: http://adventmgmt.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE EMAIL:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Craig Everett - BRE Lic #01831810
Email: craigaeverett@gmail.com
Phone 858.876.9455

(RLNE2424781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have any available units?
12662 Sandy Crest Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have?
Some of 12662 Sandy Crest Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12662 Sandy Crest Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. offers parking.
Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have a pool?
No, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12662 Sandy Crest Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
