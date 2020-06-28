Amenities
Large 4 bed, 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home in Cul-de-sac - Welcome to your spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a beautiful Carmel Valley cul-de-sac! The property has high, vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light. Fireplace in family room and large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Around the corner from neighborhood parks, restaurants, freeway access and incredible schools.
This large 4 bed 2.5 bath home features:
- Brand New Variable Speed Ultra Efficient A/C
- 3 Car garage with ample storage space
- Roomy kitchen with island.
- Spacious floor plan with large living areas
- Close to schools and parks
- Washer and Dryer Included!
- Located in Del Mar School District (Top Rated California Public Schools)
Address: 12662 Sandy Crest Ct., San Diego, CA 92130
- Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Water, Cable, Trash and Phone
- Tenant is Responsible for Landscaping
- No Smoking allowed in this property
- No Pets allowed in this property
