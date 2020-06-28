Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large 4 bed, 2.5 bath Carmel Valley home in Cul-de-sac - Welcome to your spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home located in a beautiful Carmel Valley cul-de-sac! The property has high, vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light. Fireplace in family room and large walk-in closet in master bedroom. Around the corner from neighborhood parks, restaurants, freeway access and incredible schools.



This large 4 bed 2.5 bath home features:



- Brand New Variable Speed Ultra Efficient A/C

- 3 Car garage with ample storage space

- Roomy kitchen with island.

- Spacious floor plan with large living areas

- Close to schools and parks

- Washer and Dryer Included!

- Located in Del Mar School District (Top Rated California Public Schools)



Address: 12662 Sandy Crest Ct., San Diego, CA 92130



- Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Water, Cable, Trash and Phone

- Tenant is Responsible for Landscaping

- No Smoking allowed in this property

- No Pets allowed in this property



Apply for this property online at: http://adventmgmt.com



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE EMAIL:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Craig Everett - BRE Lic #01831810

Email: craigaeverett@gmail.com

Phone 858.876.9455



(RLNE2424781)