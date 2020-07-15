All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1262 River Glen Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1262 River Glen Row
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

1262 River Glen Row

1262 River Glen Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1262 River Glen Row, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available October 11th Tastefully Remodeled 2 bedroom Townhome In The Desirable Community of North Rim. Upgrades Include Tile In Kitchen, New Cabinets & Appliances, Wood Floors In living room, Vinyl Dual-Pane Windows/Sliding Doors, Shutter & Freshly Painted Throughout. This Quiet Townhome Has No Neighbors Above or Below & Direct Access Into Garage W/ Full Size Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Insulated Garage Door, Epoxy Finished Floor & Storage Shelves. Spacious Master Bedroom W/ Private Balcony. No Animals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 River Glen Row have any available units?
1262 River Glen Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 River Glen Row have?
Some of 1262 River Glen Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 River Glen Row currently offering any rent specials?
1262 River Glen Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 River Glen Row pet-friendly?
No, 1262 River Glen Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1262 River Glen Row offer parking?
Yes, 1262 River Glen Row offers parking.
Does 1262 River Glen Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 River Glen Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 River Glen Row have a pool?
Yes, 1262 River Glen Row has a pool.
Does 1262 River Glen Row have accessible units?
No, 1262 River Glen Row does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 River Glen Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 River Glen Row has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
3962 Hamilton St
3962 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University